A power outage hit parts of Grand Junction late Friday and was still dark into the wee hours of Saturday morning.
An Xcel Energy customer representative said that power to some homes were restored relatively quickly, but about 225 homes were still out in the Ridges area of the Redlands.
The representative said at about 3:30 a.m. that of the 20 outages across the state, the one in Grand Junction was the largest.
She said repair worker were waiting on another crew to aid them, and that power could be restored in about an hour.