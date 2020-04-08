The ambitious plan to test all residents for COVID-19 in San Miguel County has been put on hold.
According to a news release posted to the San Miguel County website, San Miguel County officials announced, on Tuesday, that the second round of COVID-19 blood testing will be delayed indefinitely due to “United Biomedical Inc.'s considerably reduced ability to process tests at its lab located in the heart of the New York COVID-19 pandemic."
“We will continue to evaluate whether or not it makes sense to pursue the second round of testing given the unexpected obstacles UBI’s lab is facing,” Grace Franklin, San Miguel Public Health Director said in the release.
According to statistics from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment from Tuesday, San Miguel County has 10 positive COVID-19 cases.
The county’s board of commissioners posted a statement on Tuesday morning: “We accept and support our Public Health Director’s decision to delay the second round of testing at this time. We understand the public concern and disappointment likely to stem from this announcement. The foundation of our approach to fight COVID-19 continues to depend on community-wide adherence to our current Public Health Orders. We remain confident this is the most effective approach.”
The county and UBI entered into a partnership to provide free, voluntary blood antibody tests to county residents in mid-March. The tests were given to nearly 6,000 participants in the first round.
UBI said it plans on processing as many of those tests as possible, which includes an estimated 4,400 outstanding tests.
“The delay in results is extremely disappointing, but it is not surprising when you consider the current state of our country due to this pandemic,” Diana Koelliker, Director of Emergency Services for the Telluride Medical Center said on the website.
UBI told county health officials that unexpected delays in processing the first round of tests is likely to continue as their lab is in “the epicenter” of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York.
UBI officials said their staff is down 40% and access to necessary supplies, including Personal Protection Equipment, has been compromised to adequately process thousands of more tests within a clinically relevant time.
Sharon Grundy, County Medical Officer, said the results of the first round will be late in arriving, but they still have value.
“The data will provide us with a better understanding of the prevalence of the virus in our community" and how those who were exposed to COVID-19 fared.
Even though UBI offered free testing and processing, the county incurred tens of thousands of dollars of expenses in manpower, supplies and associated expenses to execute the first round of testing, the statement on the website said.
The website also stated that UBI is working with the county to cover “as much, if not all of these costs.”
“At the end of the day, what we can control is our behavior. It is imperative that people stay at home, maintain physical distancing and wear face masks in public,” Grundy said. “I have confidence that our county will pull through this health threat if we all do our part.”
“We want to let everyone know how proud we are of their extraordinary efforts to pull this enormous and unprecedented operation off in a very short window of time.” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters and Telluride Fire Protection District Chief John Bennet of Unified Command said on the website. “This proves that the people of San Miguel County will rise to the occasion to do what they believe needs to be done, and we are extremely proud of and grateful for them.”