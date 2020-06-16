The recently formed anti-racist coalition, RAW, will lead another protest march this evening that will end with a “demand for action” at the regular School District 51 Board of Education meeting.
The march begins at 5 p.m.at Lincoln Park and will then go to the R-5 building at 455 22nd Street to participate in the school board meeting.
This march was organized after some emotional testimony at the June 3 city council meeting, when some students of District 51 schools described experiencing racism within the community.
“We have two asks of the school board: the first are small committees in every school to amplify the small voices of people of color and combat the systemic and blatant racism within District 51. The committee must include the principal, two students, one parent, and a member of RAW,” RAW co-founder Jay Freeman said in a news release. “Our second request is that black history be taught by black people with accurate information. During Black History Month, the members of RAW would like to create a free CO-Op for School District 51 to have RAW members teach African history.”