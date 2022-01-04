Mind Springs Health Chief Executive Officer and President Sharon Raggio has resigned.
A news release from the organization this morning said that the Board of Directors accepted the resignation, which is effective immediately.
The Board appointed Doug Pattison, Mind Springs Health’s Chief Financial Officer, as interim CEO. Pattison will serve in that role while a national search is conducted for a permanent CEO for the non-profit Community Mental Health Center, which provides behavioral health services throughout western Colorado, including a large mental health facility in Grand Junction.
Raggio has headed Mind Springs Health for nearly 14 years. Last fall, she announced that she planned to retire in June 2022.
At that point, the organization’s Board of Directors secured the services of a national recruiting firm and has already started the process to hire a new CEO.
Pattison was previously the CFO of Harpo, Inc. for more than 20 years.
“We are grateful for Sharon’s dedication to ensuring that those in need of mental health and substance use recovery services in Colorado have access to care,” Mind Springs Health Board Chairman, Dr. Al Saliman said in the news release. “Not only during her time as CEO at Mind Springs Health, but during her many years prior as a therapist, Sharon has shown compassion and empathy for those struggling with mental illness and has advocated for quality patient care. All of us at Mind Springs Health wish Sharon the best as she begins her retirement.”
Mind Springs and Raggio were at the center of a recent series of articles by the Colorado News Collaborative, a nonprofit news organization that specializes in in-depth reporting, that was critical of the organization.
In one story, it was revealed that Raggio had been interviewed several times but never would talk about specific reasons for public discontent over Mind Springs, saying “I don’t believe in litigating issues in the media.”
Raggio also said in the story that she believed that the organization responds appropriately to crises as needed.
The story also raised questions about the organization’s lack of financial transparency.
Raggio, who had a salary of $312,331 in 2019 as CEO, cited a lack of state and federal funding as well as too much red tape as challenges for Mind Springs.
Following the revelations in the story, more than 50 county commissioners around the state, including on the Western Slope, signed a letter to Gov. Jared Polis asking him to address issues with the state’s mental health safety net.
In a Daily Sentinel story, Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland said she tried to get answers about care from Raggio, but Rowland said she wasn't satisfied with the answers.
Mind Springs is a private nonprofit responsible for providing behavioral health safety-net services in Summit and nine other Western Slope counties: Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco and Routt. It is one of 17 regional “community mental health centers” statewide that long have been responsible for inpatient hospitalization, intensive outpatient treatment, outpatient psychiatric care, counseling, and other forms of treatment for Coloradans on Medicaid or who are indigent, underinsured, or in crisis.