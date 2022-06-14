As expected, the Rainbow Family has indicated it has settled on a Routt County site for its annual gathering.
The group is planning to hold the 50th anniversary of its annual Rainbow Gathering in Adams Park in the Routt National Forest, according to postings on Facebook and at https://rainbowfamilygatherings.net/.
The event, planned for July 1-7, could bring tens of thousands of revelers to the national forest. A Rainbow Family spring meeting was held in Oak Creek in Routt County this week.
What has been described as a Rainbow Family "holding camp" had recently formed on national forest land near McClure Pass northeast of Paonia. But Levi Broyles, Paonia district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, had said Monday he expected the site of the annual gathering to be somewhere not far from Oak Creek, as the group historically holds it gatherings near their spring meeting sites. A Paonia-area resident who had served as a point of contact for those heading to the holding camp also had indicated the gathering would be north or west of Oak Creek.
Adams Park is in northwest Routt County, west of Steamboat Lake and northeast of Craig. It's not far west of the Silver City Creek/Big Red Park area, also in Routt County, where the annual gathering was held in 2006, according to www.welcomehome.org, which describes itself as an providing an unofficial collection of information on the group and its gatherings.
The group's first-ever gathering also was in Colorado, in 1972, outside Granby. It gathered in the Overland Reservoir area outside Paonia in 1992.
The Rainbow Family reportedly has no leaders or organization, and doesn't contact the Forest Service ahead of time about its plans for its annual gathering. Those gatherings can generate concerns in part about potential impacts to the forest. Another website, https://rainbowcolorado.org/about, describes those in the Rainbow Family as having "a strong orientation to take care of the Earth," and says they gather in national forests each year "to pray for peace, celebrate our inter-dependence and share food, knowledge, music and inspiration."
