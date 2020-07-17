The new anti-racist organization, RAW (Right And Wrong), will host an open house today at the site of the future African, Latinx, and indigenous history museum at 304 North Avenue No. 2B.
The open house is from noon to 3 p.m.
The retail space has recently been a store named Treehouse, which is moving to an online outlet. The store’s owner, Jay Freeman, decided to close the shop and open this museum after his work with RAW contributed to anti-racist momentum in the Grand Junction community.
“When the museum opens, it will be a place to come enjoy and learn the history. This museum can help break down a layer of white supremacy and racism in Grand Junction, just by having education available,” Freeman said.
One goal of the open house is to liquidate the inventory of the store, to make room for the museum’s exhibits. Another goal is to introduce the community to the physical space and the core organizers of the museum. Another goal is to elicit community collaboration from diverse cultural organizations.
Another RAW organizer, Demetrius Davis, explains that the purpose of the museum is “so people can understand not only Black culture within America, but where we come from. It’s about Grand Junction’s history as well, the indigenous and latino history of the area.”