The final tally, after ballots were cured and overseas votes were cast, showed Rep. Lauren Boebert, right, with 50.08% of the vote or 163,832, compared to Adam Frisch, left, with 163,278. A recount of votes has been ordered.
The Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced late Monday afternoon the results of a recount in 3rd Congressional District race have confirmed incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert as the winner over Democrat Adam Frisch.
Frisch previously conceded to Boebert, but the results of the original count of the Nov. 8 election showed Boebert with 163,842 votes (50.8%) and Frisch with 163,292 votes (49.92%), triggering a mandatory recount.
Colorado law states: “a recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest.”
Votes were examined by bipartisan canvas boards to determine voter intent.
In the recount, Boebert lost three votes and Frisch gained one vote, according to a news release from the Secretary of State's Office.
State law required the recount to be completed by Dec. 13.
Counties will be reimbursed for the recount by the Secretary of State's Office, according to the release.
Colorado's other recount confirmed Bob Marshall as the winner in the House District 43 race.
“The mandatory recount for U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of House District 43 are complete and have confirmed the results of the races. Colorado’s elections are safe, secure, and accurate,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in the news release. “I commend the election workers from across the state and my office for conducting these recounts and for their continued work to make Colorado the best place to cast a ballot.”
The Secretary of State’s Office also released statistics for the 2022 General Election.
There were 3,839,814 total active voters in the election with a voter turnout of 2,564,519 or 66.79% of active voters, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Turnout among eligible voting population was 58.5%.
Total ballots cast by unaffiliated voters was 1,038,133 or 40.48% of total ballots cast. Ballots cast by Democrat voters was 776,489 or 30.28% of total ballots cast, and Republican Voters: had 716,319 ballots cast or 27.93% of total ballots cast.
A total of 9,287 voters used TXT2Cure to cure a signature or ID discrepancy with their ballot in the 2022 General Election.
