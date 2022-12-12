Election 2022 Colorado House

The final tally, after ballots were cured and overseas votes were cast, showed Rep. Lauren Boebert, right, with 50.08% of the vote or 163,832, compared to Adam Frisch, left, with 163,278. A recount of votes has been ordered.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced late Monday afternoon the results of a recount in 3rd Congressional District race have confirmed incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert as the winner over Democrat Adam Frisch.

Frisch previously conceded to Boebert, but the results of the original count of the Nov. 8 election showed Boebert with 163,842 votes (50.8%) and Frisch with 163,292 votes (49.92%), triggering a mandatory recount.