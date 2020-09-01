An Interior Department Office of Inspector General report says a former Interior official and the Bureau of Land Management’s acting director made misleading comments last year about office leasing costs in Washington, D.C., in communications to Congress about moving BLM headquarters personnel to western locations.
However, investigators found no evidence that BLM acting director William Perry Pendley and Joseph Balash, at the time Interior’s assistant secretary for lands and minerals management, were personally involved in drafting their statements about the cost of renewing an existing lease at 20 M Street. Nor did they find evidence that Interior Department personnel inserted the language to intentionally mislead Congress “or were otherwise acting in bad faith,” according to the report.
The Democrat-led House Committee on Appropriations asked for the investigation into the accuracy of claims Balash made in letters to House and Senate officials, and Pendley made in a House committee hearing, that the BLM couldn’t stay at its 20 M Street location after its lease expired in January 2021 because the new rate would exceed $50 per square foot.
The BLM ultimately relocated its national headquarters, including 40 jobs, to Grand Junction, and has moved 222 more Washington jobs to western states. The agency has argued that those employees should be closer to the lands they manage, but also cited other factors including cheaper office space in the West compared to the nation’s capital. The BLM began moving into its Grand Junction headquarters office at the start of this year and has been working since then to get it fully staffed.
The Inspector General report says statements by Balash and Pendley to the effect that the BLM couldn’t renew its lease and remain at the 20 M Street location were accurate. But that was due to longstanding plans by the Interior Department to move BLM staff into the main Interior building in Washington or another federal building in the Washington area, and the future cost of a new lease in Washington wasn’t the motivating factor in the BLM deciding not to renew its lease, the report said.
The report indicated that the Interior Department, in November 2016 during the Obama administration, published a plan for consolidating Interior staff at the main Interior building, including BLM employees at 20 M Street. As a result, Interior and the BLM never engaged the General Services Administration to initiate a lease extension or renewal at 20 M Street, which it would have had to begin doing by 2017.
“Any option to renew the BLM lease at 20 M Street effectively expired in 2017,” the report says.
It found that an email from a GSA official to Interior describing the going market rate for commercial leases at 20 M Street as generally $50 per rentable square foot or higher “morphed — through multiple edits and authors” within the interior Department “into the more definitive statements in the letters and testimony to Congress.”
Balash and Pendley asserted “an incorrect causal link” that a future lease cost exceeding $50 a square foot was a motivating factor in the BLM’s decision to move, as the “evidence indicated that the future lease cost of 20 M Street was irrelevant at that point,” the report says.
Balash no longer works for Interior. Pendley remains acting director and President Trump had nominated him to be the agency’s director, but now reportedly plans to withdraw that nomination amid controversy over past statements Pendley has made on issues such as public lands disposal while working as an attorney for a conservative foundation.
Jayson O’Neill, director of the Western Values Project, said in a statement, “As this investigation rightfully concludes, the relocation of America's largest public lands management bureau was based on false pretenses in order to achieve the Trump administration's objectives of forcing career officials to quit and giving polluting fossil fuel corporations direct access to key officials. It appears they have accomplished both at the expense of our tax dollars, public lands, and outdoor heritage.”
Interior’s chief of staff, Todd Willens, said in a letter to Interior Inspector General Mark Greenblatt that the report confirms that Balash and Pendley “told the truth” in their testimony to Congress.
“The findings put to rest any questions on this matter,” Willens wrote.
Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said in an email, “Bottom line, the BLM relocation saves taxpayers millions of dollars, provides a lower cost of living for employees, brings decisionmakers closer to the lands they manage for the American people, and improves the level of service and operations of BLM.”
Willens wrote that, consistent with longstanding practice, the report “does not include any statement on the actions of Congress in relation to this investigation. On this subject matter, it is clear that some politicians weaponized the BLM's relocation. Their conduct is intimately tied to the creation of this report. Members of Congress are indeed entitled to their opinion and their motive, but they are not entitled to have merit when the facts do not support it.”
In March, the Government Accountability Office took issue with some aspects of the BLM’s relocation process, saying it didn’t properly involve employees and key stakeholders in developing its plan, and finding fault with the BLM’s cost-benefit analysis.
In a column this week in the Denver Post, Pendley wrote, “Employees who elected to move are now thriving in the ‘Great American West’ … enjoying lower costs of living; shorter commute times — by hours, not minutes; greater ease in meeting with BLM leaders who are only a short drive away rather than a long flight; proximity to incredible recreational opportunities on BLM-managed public lands; and fewer people and ease of social distancing.”