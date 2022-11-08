Dan Prenzlow

Former Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow wasn't initially aware he had misspoken when he referred to a Black employee as being in the "back of the bus" during a conference organized by the agency this spring, he has told investigators.

But that comment, for which he soon apologized, likely violated agency policies, the investigation found. And when combined with the fact that Prenzlow "has not likely created a healthy workplace around issues of equity," an investigator concluded that she found it "unlikely that he can be an effective leader going forward," she wrote in a report.