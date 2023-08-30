A draft decision and revised plan released Wednesday by the U.S. Forest Service chart a course for future management of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests when it comes to things such as logging, possible new wilderness acreage, motorized travel and protection of wildlife.

After years of work that included seeking feedback from the public and governmental organizations, the agency released a 79-page decision by GMUG Supervisor Chad Stewart outlining the plan for managing the forests for the next 15 years or more. The decision is now subject to a 60-day protest filing period, open only to those who have participated in a previous, formal public comment period on the plan.