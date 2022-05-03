There will be a nighttime road closure at the 12th Street and Horizon Drive roundabout starting tonight at 6:30 p.m.
The road will be closed from the roundabout going west to Budlong Street across from the Safeway store.
The closure, which will be for utility construction work, will go from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Friday, May 6.
A detour route will be in place to direct traffic from Horizon Drive along G Road to 12th Street and south to the roundabout.
