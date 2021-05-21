An early morning gas station robbery turned into a nearly four-hour ordeal for the residents around the Stinker convenience store and gas station store at 201 North Avenue on Friday.
The incident came to an end around 9:15 a.m. when Grand Junction Police apprehended a suspect.
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress at 5:35 a.m.
The reporting party said that the business had been robbed by a man armed with a gun. Shots were reportedly fired, but no one was injured, a GJPD news release said.
It was reported that the suspect fled toward the nearby apartments behind the convenience store.
A large police presence arrived on the scene including SWAT, fire, Mesa County Sheriff and Grand Junction Police personnel.
Officers set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect. Streets were closed from First to Third streets and from North to Hill avenues.
Shortly after the robbery occurred, the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received another call saying that someone had broken into the apartments in the 200 Block of Belford Avenue.
The resident of the apartment said a man with a gun had broken into his apartment and was laying on his floor. The reporting party was able to safely get out of his apartment safely and told officers that the subject who broke in was the only one remaining in the residence.
SWAT operators with the Grand Junction Police Department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and evacuated surrounding apartments while a search warrant was secured.
At around 9:10 a.m. two large explosive booms could be heard when law enforcement targeted the apartment. Shortly after, a loud speaker could be heard telling the suspect to come out of the front door with his hands up.
Around 9:15 a.m. SWAT operators were able to take the adult male suspect into custody without further incident.
The suspect was transported to the hospital and, once medically cleared, he was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on a number of felony charges.
This incident required the response of 35 law enforcement personnel, as well as medical personnel with the Grand Junction Fire Department, and dispatchers with the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center’s mobile Incident Dispatch Team, the new release said.
Police have not released the name of the suspect.