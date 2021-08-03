Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown has resigned from the organization and her last day will be Friday, August 27.
Brown is leaving GJEP, which she joined in 2017, to take a new position as the Foundation CEO/VP of Development for Colorado Mesa University.
Brown has been instrumental in furthering several key economic development projects for the community including federal Opportunity Zones, Riverfront at Las Colonias business park and the relocation of the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to Grand Junction, a GJEP news release said.
Under Brown’s leadership, GJEP saw a significant increase in business prospects, expansions and relocations, which has resulted in over 100 new jobs and a total economic impact of nearly $50 million for the Grand Valley, according to the release.
“I want to thank Robin for her vision, her drive and her commitment to GJEP’s mission over the last several years,” said GJEP Board Chairman Mike Sneddon. “During her tenure, Robin navigated one of the most difficult times not only for our community but across the country and the world – and Mesa County has served as an exemplar of economic resiliency and ingenuity throughout the pandemic.
“GJEP has numerous exciting prospects and projects in the pipeline, for which Robin has laid a strong foundation,” continued Sneddon. “We are confident in our ability to find a strong successor and to continue the great work Robin started. And we look forward to continuing to work with Robin in her new capacity.”
The GJEP Board of Directors will begin an immediate search for her replacement.