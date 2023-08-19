A large boulder blocks the eastbound lane of Interstate 70 in De Beque Canyon.
Colorado Department of Transportation tractors work to remove boulders from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Friday night.
A rockslide in De Beque Canyon made for travel difficult for motorists starting late Friday night.
The slide, which had a large boulder come down onto Interstate 70, closed the eastbound lanes at mile marker 49.5. The slide occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
