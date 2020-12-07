The start of Season B for high school sports is being delayed three weeks, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced this morning.
Rising cases of COVID-19 throughout the state led the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to deny a variance that would allow the second season of prep sports to begin as planned on Jan. 4.
Instead, practice for the seven-week season for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, girls swimming and diving, skiing, ice hockey and competitive spirit will tentatively begin on Jan. 25, with competition running from Feb. 1-March 20.
Season C (boys soccer, volleyball, field hockey, gymnastics, unified bowling) will now begin practice on March 15, with competition from March 22-May 8. Schools that opted to play spring football will begin practice March 4, with a nine-week season running from March 15-May 15.
Season D (baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys swimming and diving, track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball) is now scheduled to begin practice on May 3, with competition May 10-June 26. Girls golf will run from April 19-June 22, with girls tennis running April 26-June 12.
This story will be updated; see Tuesday's online edition of The Daily Sentinel for more.