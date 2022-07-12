A Montrose woman accused of helping run a body parts selling scheme out of a Montrose funeral home pleaded guilty to mail fraud Tuesday in Grand Junction.
Shirley Koch, 69, is accused of assisting her daughter Megan Hess with using Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation in Montrose to collect dead bodies, often offering cut rates for funeral services, and selling those bodies for things like medical and scientific research, often against the wishes of loved ones and families.
The pair is accused of forging documents and otherwise misleading families who thought they were getting back the ashes of a loved one whose body was actually sold. They're also accused of offering low rates to ensure their supply of bodies, and preying on people with nowhere else to go for funeral services.
This happened "hundreds" of times from 2010 to 2018, according to the indictment. Koch and Hess were indicted in March, 2020. Hess pleaded guilty last week.
In exchange for the guilty plea, the other eight charges against Koch will be dropped.
Mail fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, but the estimated sentencing range from both the prosecution and defense laid out in the plea agreement is 63-78 months.
In Hess's case, the defense and prosecution disagreed on sentencing estimations, with the defense saying 21-27 months and the prosecution estimating 151-188 months.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin said a number of victims in the case were dissatisfied with the sentencing guidelines outlined in the plea agreement, and specifically requested Koch take responsibility for her actions.
Victims were unhappy with what they felt was Hess's failure to accept personal responsibility for her crimes during last week's hearing, and that Hess's plea agreement should not have been accepted on those grounds.
Debra Shum, whose friend's remains were handled by Sunset Mesa, said she was not pleased with the amount of prison time being recommended.
"I believe a grifter of this magnitude deserves a lot more prison time than that," Shum said.
"We paid $2,000 for my dear mother's cremation," Denise Henning, whose parents' remains were handled by Sunset Mesa, said. "They took our money, gave us a box of who knows what ashes, and sold her body out the back door within 24 hours."
Henning said the places Sunset Mesa sold bodies to weren't even reputable, and included an organization that got caught defrosting a body in the parking lot with a garden hose.
"It felt like he was murdered after he died," said Judy Cressler, whose father's remains were handled by Sunset Mesa in 2015.
Cressler said her father's body was sold to a plastination company in Saudi Arabia, and the ashes the family received included different human remains and burned trash.
"Megan Hess and Shirley Koch burned trash along with these people because they believed they were trash," Cressler said.
Koch said in a prepared statement she worked for her daughter at Sunset Mesa and committed fraud during that time.
"The specifics of what I did are in the written plea agreement that I signed," Koch said.
Judge Gordon Gallagher said the sentencing recommendations outlined in the plea agreement are just recommendations, and the sentencing judge doesn't have to abide by them. He also said by pleading guilty a person is legally accepting responsibility.
Gallagher noted any restitution in the case will be the responsibility of both Koch and Hess, and if Koch gets a lighter prison sentence she might be on the hook for more money.
A sentencing hearing has tentatively been set for Nov. 7.
