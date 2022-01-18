Brandi Bantz, left, director of Mesa County elections, talks to commissioners about extending a contract for ballot printing that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters herself signed last year and proposed extending in July.
Moments before the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to remove Clerk Tina Peters permanently as the county's designated election official, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office has filed a new lawsuit seeking to do the same thing.
That suit, which is similar to one upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court last year, similarly seeks to name Peters' director of elections, Brandi Bantz, as the county's top election official, giving her all the powers to oversee workers in the Elections Division.
The Secretary of State's Office said it filed the new lawsuit as a direct result of Peters' refusal to agree to terms that would have given her back control of the office, except under strict supervision.
"As Clerk Peters is unwilling to commit to following election security protocols, I am taking action to ensure that Mesa County voters have the elections they deserve," said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. "I will continue to provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the integrity of Colorado's elections."
Griswold's lawsuit also names formed Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner as election supervisors to provide expertise and assistance to Bantz. Both were appointed to oversee the 2021 Coordinated Elections, the final stages of which are expected to be completed later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.