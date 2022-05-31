A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck in eastern Utah Tuesday afternoon, just seconds after a smaller one in the same area.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake struck at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday 6.3 miles north-northeast of Cisco, Utah, which is off Interstate 70 not far from the Colorado state line. A magnitude 2.5 quake preceded it by 16 seconds, 7 miles north-northeast of Cisco.
The agency said the first one was about 6 kilometers in depth, and the second one, about 6.8 kilometers.
It received reports from the Grand Junction area of people feeling an earthquake.
“What we felt was a bang and then the house shook, and we looked outside, didn’t see anything exploded. We didn’t feel a plane go over,” Gene Goffin, who lives on Little Park Road, told The Daily Sentinel.
He worried that something might have happened with a boiler or something in his home, but it then dawned on him that perhaps there had been an earthquake, which he confirmed by finding the report on the U.S. Geological Survey website.
He said his home suffered no damage.
Oil and gas development has occurred in that part of eastern Utah, which has Goffin wondering if any oil and gas wastewater injection wells are in that area.
“It’s just the first thing that comes to mind after that (earthquake) in Paradox,” he said.
A magnitude 4.5 quake in 2019 in the Paradox Valley was felt as far away as the Grand Valley and Moab, Utah. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation determined it was associated with the bureau’s Paradox Valley project involving injection of salty water into a deep well to reduce salinity in the Colorado River. Similarly, seismic activity in places such as Oklahoma has been associated with oil and gas wastewater injection wells.
