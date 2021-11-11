breaking Sheriff's Office looking for information on canal victim SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Ryan Blake Facebook Twitter Email Print The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in getting information about a man who died in the canal near 22 and L roads.Ryan Blake was found deceased in the canal over the weekend.Investigators are now working to learn more about Blake's whereabouts the days before his death. It is believed that Blake arrived in the Grand Junction area on Thursday, November 4. MSCO is asking if anyone remembers seeing or speaking with him on November 4, 5, or 6.Investigators are also looking for Blake's belongings, including a grey/greenish sleeping bag, black backpack, blue hoodie, and other clothing and personal items.Anyone with information should contact the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-242-6707. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa County Ryan Blake Investigator Clothing Sheriff Office Sleeping Bag Backpack Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Online Poll OK. We've explored Thanksgiving desserts and main entrees. You know what issue's up next: the side dish. Here is the official "Sideissue" poll. What's your favorite pick? You voted: Candied yams/Sweet potatoes! Green bean casserole! Mashed potatoes with gravy! Stuffing! Cranberry sauce/relish! Dinner rolls! Corn! Other/special homemade something Vote View Results Back Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 30° 56° Thu Thursday 56°/30° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:53:23 AM Sunset: 05:02:47 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: NNW @ 5mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Fri 4% 32° 56° Fri Friday 56°/32° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:54:28 AM Sunset: 05:01:57 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SE @ 5mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 34° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:55:34 AM Sunset: 05:01:09 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NNW @ 6mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Generally fair. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 4% 35° 59° Sun Sunday 59°/35° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:56:40 AM Sunset: 05:00:22 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NW @ 6mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 4% 37° 62° Mon Monday 62°/37° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:57:45 AM Sunset: 04:59:38 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: E @ 6mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 7% 35° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/35° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:58:51 AM Sunset: 04:58:55 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: WSW @ 7mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 4% 30° 52° Wed Wednesday 52°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:59:55 AM Sunset: 04:58:13 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: N @ 7mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Currently Open Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes +2 “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep