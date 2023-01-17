After a nation-wide search, Grand Junction has selected Matt Smith, who has served in the role on an interim basis, as the new Chief of the Grand Junction Police Department.
The announcement came Tuesday morning.
“The national search for a new chief of police was a comprehensive one,” said Greg Caton city manager, in a news release. “In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for police department personnel and the community to meet each candidate and ask questions.”
Grand Junction carved the list of candidates down to three finalists with one pulling out of the process prior to the city’s meet and greet event at the Avalon Theatre on Jan. 5.
The two remaining finalists were Smith and former Maricopa, Arizona Police Chief Jim Hughes.
“We were impressed with the caliber of candidates, and felt the process was key to determining the most qualified candidate to take on this important role for our city,” Caton said. “(Smith) was selected based on his experience in law enforcement as well as having a reputation as a strong, compassionate leader. We believe his longstanding relationships will help to create an environment of mutual trust and cooperation within the Grand Junction community.”
The selection process was intense.
It started with listening sessions conducted by the city manager for the community and the police department. Input from those sessions was incorporated into an online survey designed to gather additional community input on the type of experience and characteristics being sought in a new police chief.
A total of 31 total applications were received. A number of candidates moved to the next round, which included telephone interviews.
The two remaining finalists participated in the two-day assessment that included an in-person meeting with police department personnel, a reception for the community at the Avalon Theater, and a breakfast meeting with City Council.
In addition, interviews were conducted with three different panels: department directors, law enforcement professionals, and community leaders. Final steps in the process included review of comment cards collected during the community reception and a feedback session for the police department hosted by the city manager.
Smith has been serving in the interim chief for the past three months following the resignation of Doug Shoemaker, who left the department this fall for the police chief job in Denton, Texas..
Smith joined the Grand Junction Police Department in 1999 after beginning his law enforcement career with the Cortez Police Department. Smith has served as a deputy chief for the department for the past three years. During that time, Smith has overseen the operations division which includes patrol and all other uniformed personnel as well as the services division which includes Investigations, Training, Internal Affairs Office, the Records Department, and the Property and Evidence Lab, as well as the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center.
During his time with the Grand Junction Police Department, Smith was promoted through the ranks from Sergeant to Commander to Deputy Chief. Special assignments have included participating as a detective on the Grand Valley Joint Drug Task Force, as a Special Weapons And Tactics officer, and providing oversight of the Community Resource Unit, and School Resource Officers, Code Enforcement, Professional Standards, the driving program, firearms, patrol tactics, and serving as the SWAT Commander.
Smith is a veteran of the United States Navy and serves as a member of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the FBI National Academy Associates. Smith holds a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Colorado Technical University.
