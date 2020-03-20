Special Olympics Colorado has made the decision to postpone the Colorado State Games.
The Games, originally scheduled for June 12-14 in Grand Junction, will be held at a later day, according to a news release.
This year’s games will not be held Grand Junction once a new date is selected, the release said.
“Sadly, we will be unable to host the games in Grand Junction, so we are looking into the feasibility of other locations,” said Megan Scremin, president and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado. “Colorado Mesa University and the City of Grand Junction have been and remain incredible partners and we look forward to hosting our Games there once again in 2021.”
All Special Olympics practices have also been suspended through May 31.
Scremin will host a Facebook live meeting on Monday at 2 p.m. to share updates (www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsColorado/).