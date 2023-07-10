The Spring Creek Fire rages on in its second full week of activity, seem from the active fire camp at Cottonwood Park in Parachute on July 6, 2023.
The Spring Creek Fire is now 46% contained and 3,286 acres, according to the daily report from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Two.
The fire managers are now starting to tradition the fire to a local Type 3 team to transfer command of the fire that started on June 24.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:15 AM
Sunset: 08:41:35 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: W @ 13 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunrise: 05:57:54 AM
Sunset: 08:41:10 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunrise: 05:58:34 AM
Sunset: 08:40:43 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: W @ 12 mph
Clear. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunrise: 05:59:15 AM
Sunset: 08:40:15 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: NW @ 13 mph
Clear skies. Low 67F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunrise: 05:59:57 AM
Sunset: 08:39:44 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
Clear. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:00:40 AM
Sunset: 08:39:12 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:01:24 AM
Sunset: 08:38:38 PM
Wind: N @ 11 mph
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.