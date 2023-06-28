2023 Battlement Mesa Fire003.JPG
A wildland firefighter helicopter heads to the Colorado River to pick up water on Tuesday to fight the Springs Creek Fire wildfire near Battlement Mesa on June 27, 2023.

 Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel

Firefighting crews continue to make progress on the Spring Creek Fire southwest of Parachute.

According to an update from the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Two, which assumed command of the fire today, the blaze is now 20% contained.

