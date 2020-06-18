The state of Colorado has intervened to block further road-building or tree removal by Arch Coal in a roadless area in national forest in the North Fork Valley.
The move comes after the company’s local subsidiary, Mountain Coal, recently built more than a mile of road in the Sunset Roadless Area to help allow for expansion of its underground West Elk Mine. Conservation groups, and now the state Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety argue that a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in March, formalized by a federal district court order Monday, prohibits the road-building. Arch Coal disagrees.
The company is seeking to expand its mine beneath about 1,700 acres of the Sunset Roadless Area. Doing so requires building roads to drill wells that would vent methane produced during the mining.
Working with the state, the U.S. Forest Service in 2012 adopted a Colorado-specific roadless rule largely protecting national forest roadless areas in the state, but with a North Fork Valley exception area covering nearly 20,000 acres. The exception is intended to accommodate coal mining there and the jobs created by that mining.
The appeals court ruling found that the Forest Service improperly failed to consider keeping the 4,900-acre Pilot Knob Roadless Area out of that exception area, and ordered that the entire exception area be vacated by the district court. The district court failed to do that until after conservation groups learned of the new road work and filed an emergency motion with the court last week.
Arch Coal maintains that the appeals court ruling affirmed that it has full authority under its existing lease to do limited roadbuilding needed to facilitate mining activities. The conservation groups say the appeals court’s ruling was retroactive, and as a result the Forest Service couldn’t authorize the road construction when it consented to the mine’s pertinent lease modifications by the Bureau of Land Management.
The state says in its order that it has determined the mine failed to maintain its legal right to enter the roadless area. The order prohibits further surface-disturbing activities in the roadless area, but doesn’t stop current underground operations.
The order says the mine has violated state laws and rules and “a condition of significant imminent environmental harm exists.” It says that to abate the violation the mine must provide detailed information as to why it maintains it has a legal right of access to the roadless area and its actions aren’t in direct conflict with the district court order vacating the roadless rule exception.