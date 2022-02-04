The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a shooting late Thursday involving a Colorado State Trooper.
A suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and then released into police custody, according to police. The Grand Junction Police Department, which is handling communications for the incident, declined to say how and when during the incident the subject sustained his injuries, citing an ongoing investigation.
According to police, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday a CSP trooper initiated a traffic stop near First Street and Gunnison Avenue. A male passenger and female driver were in the vehicle.
During the stop, according to police, the trooper reported over the radio shots had been fired and the male passenger fled on foot.
There were no other reports of shots being fired after that during the incident, police said.
According to police, a call came in from a nearby resident saying an unknown man with a gun had entered his home, and the man left without incident.
The subject was apprehended in the 300 block of Gunnison Avenue just before midnight, police said.
The CIRT team is made up of local law enforcement personnel and is responsible for determining whether an officer involved in a shooting will face criminal charges.
The investigation is in its early stages, police said, and anyone with information about the incident can call (970) 242-6707.
CSP has placed the trooper on administrative leave, and is responsible for releasing the trooper's name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.