Class 2A and 3A area wrestlers that won quarterfinal matches and advanced to tonight’s semifinals

Class 4A and 5A quarterfinals scheduled for the afternoon.

Class 2A

Tel Geyer, Cedaredge — 106

Trae Kennedy, Meeker — 120 (5-4 decision over top-seed)

Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge — 126

Ty Goedert, Meeker — 132

Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge — 138

Connor Blunt, Meeker — 152

Cade Blunt, Meeker — 160

Ty Walck — Cedaredge (10-8 decision over Meeker’s Kelton Turner) — 170

Jory Hoerr, Cedaredge — 195

Judd Harvey, Meeker — 220

Tanner Musser, Meeker — 285

Current team scores:

1. Wray —78.5

2. Centauri — 76

3.Meeker — 71

4. Cedaredge — 56

Class 3A

Teagan Jacobs, Grand Valley — 113

Hayden Grice, Grand Valley — 285

Current team scores:

1. Eaton — 60.5

2. Gunnison — 53

3. Mullen — 41.5

4. Moffat County — 40