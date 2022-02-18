Class 2A and 3A area wrestlers that won quarterfinal matches and advanced to tonight’s semifinals
Class 4A and 5A quarterfinals scheduled for the afternoon.
Class 2A
Tel Geyer, Cedaredge — 106
Trae Kennedy, Meeker — 120 (5-4 decision over top-seed)
Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge — 126
Ty Goedert, Meeker — 132
Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge — 138
Connor Blunt, Meeker — 152
Cade Blunt, Meeker — 160
Ty Walck — Cedaredge (10-8 decision over Meeker’s Kelton Turner) — 170
Jory Hoerr, Cedaredge — 195
Judd Harvey, Meeker — 220
Tanner Musser, Meeker — 285
Current team scores:
1. Wray —78.5
2. Centauri — 76
3.Meeker — 71
4. Cedaredge — 56
Class 3A
Teagan Jacobs, Grand Valley — 113
Hayden Grice, Grand Valley — 285
1. Eaton — 60.5
2. Gunnison — 53
3. Mullen — 41.5
4. Moffat County — 40
