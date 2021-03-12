At the State Wrestling Tournament today, nine area wrestlers advanced to the Class 2A semifinals this morning.
Cedaredge advanced four wrestlers including two-time state champion Trey Geyer at 126. Lane Hunsberger (120), Adrian Nieto (152) and heavyweight Derek Sanchez also kept their state title dreams alive with victories.
Also advancing were top-ranked Traycer Hall from Hotchkiss at 160 pounds and Paonia’s Anthony Miller at 220.
Meeker advanced Connor Blunt (145), Kelton Turner (160) and Colby Clatterbaugh (195).
Semifinals will be held in the afternoon with the 2A finals starting at 5:15 p.m.
No Western Slope wrestlers advanced to the semifinals in Class 3A.
This year’s state tournament is being held in Pueblo.
With this year’s format, Class 2A and 3A tournament is held today with the Class 4A and 5A wrestlers going on Saturday.
This story will be updated later with results from semifinals and finals.