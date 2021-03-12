A total of five area wrestlers in Class 2A will go for state titles tonight.
Cedaredge will have two wrestlers in tonight’s finals.
Lane Hunsberger won an overtime match in the semifinals to make the 120-pound finals. This will be his second straight trip to the state title match. His opponent will be Brady Collins of Wray, who won the 106-pound state title last year.
Cedaredge senior Trey Geyer qualified for his fourth championship match. He finished first as a freshman and sophomore, and second as a junior.
He had a 9-2 victory in the semifinals and will face No. 2 seeded Dale VanMarte of John Mall in the 126-pound finals.
Both wrestlers are undefeated on the season.
Adrian Nieto lost a 4-3 decision in the 152-pound semifinals for the Bruins
Heavyweight Derek Sanchez lost a 9-3 decision in the semifinals.
In the team standings, Cedaredge (77 points) is currently in third place behind Centauri (92) and Wray (79).
Hotchkiss senior Traycer Hall moved into the 160-pound state championship with a 6-4 decision in the semifinals.
He will now face Erik Mestas of Centarui, who defeated Meeker’s Kelton Turner in the semifinals.
Paonia senior Anthony Miller pinned his first two opponents in 1:03 and 1:29 respectively to make the finals for the first time in his high school career. He will now face sophomore Harrison Wade of Wray who upset the top-seeded wrestler in a 13-2 majority decision.
Colby Clatterbaugh is into the 195 finals after an 8-4 semifinal decision. He finished second at 182 pounds last year. He will face the top-seed in tonight's finals.
At 145 pounds, Meeker’s Connor Blunt lost a 5-4 decision to the top seed in the semifinals.
The finals, third-place and fifth-place matches in 2A and 3A will all begin at 5:15.
No Western Slope wrestlers advanced to the semifinals in Class 3A.
This year’s state tournament is being held in Pueblo.
The Class 4A and 5A wrestlers will go on Saturday.