After finishing second as a sophomore last year, Cedaredge's Lane Hunsberger won his first state title with a 5-3 sudden victory in the 120-pound title match at the Class 2A state wrestling tournament in Pueblo.
He defeated Brady Collins of Wray, who won a state title last year at 106 pounds.
Cedaredge senior Trey Geyer ended his career 2-2 in state title matches after suffering a 3-2 loss to John Mall’s Dale VanMarte at 126.
VanMarte placed third last year at 120.
Geyer won state titles as a freshman and sophomore before losing last year in a 13-6 decision to Oran Huff from Lyons. Huff won the 132-pound title tonight with a 3-2 decision.
Anthony Miller became the 38th state champion in Paonia High School history with a 6-4 sudden victory at 220 pounds. Miller wrapped up his career with a state title after suffering injuries the past two seasons.
Senior Traycer Hall became the first individual state title winner for Hotchkiss since 2006 after a 9-4 decision in the 160-pound title match.
Meeker’s Colby Clatterbaugh picked up a state title at 195 pounds with a second-period pin. He finished second at 182 pounds last year as a junior.
In a third-place match between local wrestlers, Derek Sanchez of Cedaredge defeated Christian Matus of Hotchkiss with a pin in the third period.