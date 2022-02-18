Here’s a recap of the state wrestling semifinals and which wrestlers advanced to the state title match Saturday night.
Match designated with WIN or LOSS in semifinal round.
Class 5A
Cale Moore, Grand Junction — 152 LOSS
Micah Kenney, Grand Junction — 160 LOSS
Class 4A
Keyton Young, Palisade — 138 LOSS
Dmarian Lopez, Montrose — 285 WIN
Class 3A
Teagan Jacobs, Grand Valley — 113 LOSS
Hayden Grice, Grand Valley — 285 LOSS
Class 2A
Tel Geyer, Cedaredge — 106 LOSS
Trae Kennedy, Meeker — 120 WIN
Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge — 126 WIN
Ty Goedert, Meeker — 132 LOSS
Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge — 138 WIN
Connor Blunt, Meeker — 152 WIN
Cade Blunt, Meeker — 160 LOSS
Ty Walck — Cedaredge — 170 WIN
Jory Hoerr, Cedaredge — 195 LOSS
Judd Harvey, Meeker — 220 WIN
Tanner Musser, Meeker — 285 LOSS
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Nicole Koch, Olathe — 118 WIN
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:01:44 AM
Sunset: 05:54:55 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:00:27 AM
Sunset: 05:56:02 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:59:10 AM
Sunset: 05:57:10 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 06:57:51 AM
Sunset: 05:58:17 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:56:32 AM
Sunset: 05:59:24 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:55:11 AM
Sunset: 06:00:30 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
Occasional snow showers. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:53:50 AM
Sunset: 06:01:37 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
Partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.