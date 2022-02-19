Here’s a recap of the state wrestling semifinals and which wrestlers advanced to the state title match tonight.

Match designated with WIN or LOSS in semifinal round.

Class 5A

Cale Moore, Grand Junction — 152 LOSS

Micah Kenney, Grand Junction — 160 LOSS

Class 4A

Keyton Young, Palisade — 138 LOSS

Dmarian Lopez, Montrose — 285 WIN

Class 3A

Teagan Jacobs, Grand Valley — 113 LOSS

Hayden Grice, Grand Valley — 285 LOSS

Class 2A

Tel Geyer, Cedaredge — 106 LOSS

Trae Kennedy, Meeker — 120 WIN

Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge — 126 WIN

Ty Goedert, Meeker — 132 LOSS

Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge — 138 WIN

Connor Blunt, Meeker — 152 WIN

Cade Blunt, Meeker — 160 LOSS

Ty Walck — Cedaredge — 170 WIN

Jory Hoerr, Cedaredge — 195 LOSS

Judd Harvey, Meeker — 220 WIN

Tanner Musser, Meeker — 285 LOSS

GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Nicole Koch, Olathe — 118 WIN