The Pine Gulch Fire continues to burn in Mesa County and now fire officials are reporting that several structures are threatened.
As the fire continued actively burning overnight, fire crews conducted burnout operations to remove fuels from the fire’s path. Due to extreme fire behavior and continued growth Sunday, a Type 2 incident command team has been ordered.
The fire was start by lightning Friday evening and is located on Bureau of Land Management and private lands approximately 18 miles north of Grand Junction approaching the Garfield County line.
The fire is now approximately 1,500 acres and is 5% contained.
Road barricades have been placed around the affected fire area, however, numerous public visitors have driven around the closures. The presence of non-fire traffic within the area is a distraction and a hazard to firefighters and members of the public. Sheriff’s deputies will be limiting access to roads in the fire area.
There are 95 firefighting resources currently assigned to the fire, including four engines, two fire modules, two Type 2 hand crews and the Wyoming Hotshot crew, with air support from two helicopters (Type 1 and Type 3), a single engine air tanker, and two large air tankers.
The Upper Colorado River Type 3 Team will soon transfer management of the Pine Gulch Fire to the Type 2 Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black.
Participating agencies include Mesa County, De Beque Fire Protection District, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, BLM and Forest Service.