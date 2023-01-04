Sunset Mesa proprietor sentenced

Sunset Mesa Funeral Home proprietor Megan Hess was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for her role in a scheme selling body parts to research firms and misleading people about how their loved ones’ remains were treated.
U.S. District Court of Colorado Judge Christine Arguello also sentenced Shirley Koch, Hess’s mother, to 15 years in prison for her role in the scheme.
Both defendants were taken into custody immediately after sentencing, which took place at the federal courthouse in Grand Junction.
Hess, 48, and Koch, 69, each pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud earlier this year. They were indicted by a grand jury in March, 2020, and accused of selling hundreds of bodies for research from 2010 to 2018, many times against the wishes of the deceased. Hess and Koch were also accused of defrauding families by giving them ashes that were not those of their loved ones, forging signatures and withholding information from the buyers of the body parts they sold.
According to court documents, Sunset Mesa used its low rates for funeral services as a way to supply body parts to be sold for research, and was often used by people who had nowhere else to go.
Mary Burgnar said she made arrangements for her husband Tim’s services, using Sunset Mesa because it was the cheapest option.
“I have paid for that decision with a horror story that will be written forever,” Burgnar said.
“The rest of us, the victims, we will serve a life sentence dealing with this,” she said.
Hess, considered the leader of the scheme, declined to address the court Tuesday. Her attorney, Ashley Petrey, said Hess was motivated by a desire to further medical research.
“Though she lost her way, her motives were always pure and good,” Petrey said.
Petrey also contended Hess’ actions could be explained by a traumatic brain injury suffered when she was kicked by a horse while a teenager.
Assistant Unites States Attorney Tim Neff disagreed with this argument, saying “she wasn’t too injured to cash the checks.”
Neff also disagreed with the explanation of Hess’s motives.
“Eight years of repeated conduct of this nature is all the court needs to know about her history and character,” Neff said.
A focus of much of the victim testimony Tuesday was the lack of responsibility taken by the defendants. During her plea hearing, Hess called the proceedings a “legal travesty.”
Petrey called that “one clumsy statement” and said Hess has taken responsibility by not going to trial and re-traumatizing victims.
Arguello agreed that Hess has not taken responsibility for her actions, and sentenced Hess to the maximum of 240 months (20 years) in prison, a punishment that was above the 151-188 months imprisonment that was advised based on the charge and Hess’s criminal history.
A contingent of victims spoke at length Tuesday about why they would like Arguello to take that very action.
“They robbed my family not only of my dad’s body, but of all the memories we had of it,” Joy Christian, whose father died in 2014, said.
Unlike Hess, Koch did address the court before being sentenced, saying, “I acknowledge my guilt and take responsibility for my actions. I’m very sorry for harm I caused you and your families.”
Koch claimed her motive in the scheme was furthering medical research through donation of body parts.
Arguello did not sentence Koch to the max, but did adjust her sentence from the advised 121-151 months to 180 months, or 15 years.
Although the crimes committed by Hess and Koch were not violent, the trauma caused by their actions and manner of their actions concerning dead bodies were taken into account by the court.
“Ms. Hess did not kill anybody. She did not take anybody’s life,” Petrey said.
Arguello said at face value this is a mail fraud case, but there is more to it than that. She said she was in “uncharted waters” regarding the sentencing because there aren’t any cases that compare to what Hess and Koch did.
“This is like serial killer trauma. It’s beyond creepy. How we’re all going to learn to live with this, I don’t know,” victim Debra Shults said.
A restitution hearing is scheduled to be held in March.