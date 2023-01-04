Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Sunset Mesa proprietor sentenced

Megan Hess - Sunset Mesa Funeral Home

Megan Hess, former operator, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and the associated Donor Services Inc.

Sunset Mesa Funeral Home proprietor Megan Hess was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for her role in a scheme selling body parts to research firms and misleading people about how their loved ones’ remains were treated.

U.S. District Court of Colorado Judge Christine Arguello also sentenced Shirley Koch, Hess’s mother, to 15 years in prison for her role in the scheme.

