Two Arizona men who were arrested in Mesa County last year on drug charges are likely to go free because the Colorado State Patrol trooper who arrested them didn't have enough probable cause to do so.
In a precedent-setting case, all seven justices on the Colorado Supreme Court unanimously ruled Monday that Trooper Christian Bollen's reasoning for pulling over the two men, Eduardo Barrera and Isaiah Deaner, was faulty.
It's the second time this year that the Supreme Court has ruled against the justification Bollen has used in pulling over or searching a suspected drug offender's vehicle.
In an affidavit in support of a warrantless arrest of the two men, Bollen wrote that he pulled over a Jeep SUV on April 22, 2021, because it merged lanes right in front of him while the two were driving on Interstate 70 in a rented vehicle from Arizona to Denver.
But when the case went to trial, District Judge Valerie Robison ruled that the trooper didn't have enough justification for pulling the SUV over. As a result, she tossed all evidence found inside the vehicle as a result of that traffic stop.
During that stop, Bollen found 24 pounds of heroin, 6.8 pounds of fentanyl powder and 4.8 pounds of blue fentanyl pills in a duffel bag behind the front seat.
The high court wrote that the totality of what the trooper did before pulling over Barrera showed that he violated no law to justify the traffic stop, violating his Fourth Amendment rights against illegal search and seizure.
"Based on the facts and circumstances known to Trooper Bollen immediately prior to the stop, Bollen did not have an objectively reasonable belief that Barrera committed a traffic violation," Chief Justice Brian Boatright wrote in two nearly identical rulings, one for Barrera and the other for Deaner. "Therefore, Trooper Bollen did not have a reasonable suspicion to conduct the traffic stop. It follows that any search that resulted from the traffic stop was unlawful."
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein declined to comment on the two opinions.
This isn't the first time Rubinstein's office, which appealed Robison's ruling to toss the evidence, has lost a case based on actions of the patrol's Fruita 4A Troop office where Bollen is assigned.
Earlier this year, Rubinstein said he was forced to dismiss charges in a major marijuana case because he "had insurmountable evidentiary and proof problems that led to it being unprosecutable," he wrote in an April 13 letter to The Daily Sentinel.
As a result, Rubinstein wrote that he advised the patrol about those issues, asking it to look into the matter.
Earlier this month, CSP Major Mark Mason sent a credibility disclosure notification, also known as a Brady Letter, to Rubinstein saying a professional standards investigation had been opened on CSP Sgt. Aaron Laing for lying/dishonesty. Laing is Bollen's superior.
While that disclosure did not mention which case the investigation was related to, the Fruita office had been under fire over the arrest and later dismissal of a case involving a California man who was pulled over in a rented van where 1,598 pounds of marijuana were allegedly found, according to an initial report of the arrest.
A crime lab report, however, later said there actually was only 25 pounds of marijuana and 2 pounds of marijuana concentrate.
Bollen wrote the initial report on the arrest, and Laing was the supervisor during it.
In a Sept. 2 statement, CSP officials said allegations against Laing center on changes he made to a report of one of his subordinates.
In that case, arresting officers said their probable cause for pulling over California resident Zhiyu Liu while driving through the county on I-70 was because he had a cell phone suction-cupped to his windshield and an air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror, saying the items obstructed the driver's view.
In the supreme court ruling, Bollen wrote that Barrera had merged into the left lane where he was driving just before the two approached an emergency vehicle operating on the right shoulder, in compliance with the state's "Move Over Slow Down" law. That law requires motorists to change lanes to avoid getting near emergency workers on the side of a roadway, or slow down if they can't.
In so doing, Bollen said Barrera violated the so-called three-second rule, a driver's manual recommendation to remain at least three second behind a vehicle in front of a motorist.
But the supreme court said that rule isn't in state law, and the law that is unambiguously says such lane changes must be "made with safety." The court ruled that Bollen braked twice and Barrera used a turn signal, indicating the trooper's acknowledgement that he was merging into the left lane, and that Barrera did so safely.
"Although Trooper Bollen pressed on his brakes twice before the lane change, once the SUV's blinker was activated and the SUV began to change lanes, Trooper Bollen did not apply the brakes again," Boatright wrote, writing that some of that was verified by dash camera footage in Bollen's patrol car. "Based on these facts, the trial court found that Trooper Bollen was not forced to apply his brakes to avoid the SUV, nor did he make any other indication that he was surprised that the SUV had changed into the left lane."
The court ruled that the so-called three-second rule didn't come into play until after Bollen sped up to pull Barrera over.
SECOND RULING
In June, the Supreme Court similarly ruled unanimously that Bollen's probable cause to search a vehicle he had pulled over as a suspected drug courier also was faulty.
In that November 2020 case, Bollen said he had numerous "hunches" that a rented Chevrolet Tahoe with out-of-state plates that he observed enter Colorado on I-70 might be engaged in transporting illegal narcotics despite a dog sniff that had been preformed that resulted in no alert.
Regardless of any physical evidence that anything illegal was occurring, Bollen performed a search of the vehicle, Justice Carlos Samour wrote in the June 27 opinion, which similarly upheld an order by Robison to toss Bollen's probable cause, resulting in the cocaine and fentanyl the trooper found in his search to be suppressed as evidence.
"Probable cause is subject to a reasonableness standard and cannot be established by stacking hunch upon hunch," Samour wrote. "Nor is it proper to disregard facts that militate against a finding of probable cause. Looking at the facts of this case in their totality — i.e., considering not only those supporting probable cause but also those cutting against it — leads us to conclude that Trooper Bollen lacked probable cause to search the Tahoe."
Bollen is an 11-year veteran with the patrol who has been working in the smuggling, trafficking and interdiction section of the CSP for nearly three years. According to the high court, he has more than 300 hours of drug interdiction training and investigated more than 100 trafficking cases in that time.
