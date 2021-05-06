An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on Iowa Avenue in Palisade in early April.
Joseph Gossett, 25, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another man in the buttocks on the evening of Friday, April 2, at an apartment building in Palisade, according to the affidavit.
Gossett allegedly fired at least three bullets, striking the victim once. Another bullet penetrated an exterior wall and went through the windshield of a car parked outside the apartment building.
The victim told police at the scene he had been at the apartment to gamble and had been using methamphetamines. Police reported they found drug paraphernalia in the apartment, as well as pull-tabs cards, which are used for gambling.
A witness told police he had been sleeping in the apartment when he woke up hearing an argument. He then heard multiple gun shots and fled the apartment.
Police went to St. Mary’s hospital to interview the victim who said two white men, who were friends with another person living there, were at the apartment. Another witness said the two men had several tattoos, including face tattoos.
The victim told police the person who shot him was known as “Radar.” The Garfield County Sheriff’s Department Threat Assessment Group was able to identify Radar as Gossett.
In further interviews with witnesses, one witness said he saw Gossett with a semi-automatic pistol in his hand moments before the shooting.
Gossett had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting. He had failed to contact his parole officer Arizona after being released from prison in March of this year.
Gossett will appear in Mesa County Court on May 13 for a formal filing of the charges against him.