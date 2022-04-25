A juvenile suspect in a shooting in Rifle Sunday morning that left one dead was arrested Monday morning in Grand Junction.
Police had been searching for D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez, of Rifle, after police said he shot an 18-year-old victim while both were attending a quinceañera party outside of Rifle, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
Garfield County Sheriff's Office released the name of the suspect following the shooting.
The male victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
No further information is available about Dominguez-Lopez because he is a juvenile, Garfield County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Walt Stowe said. The Sheriff's Office previously said Dominguez-Lopez was considered "armed and dangerous."
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office's major offender task force and crime reduction unit, as well as the U.S. Marshal's Service, worked with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office to find Dominguez-Lopez, according to MCSO Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky.
Through the course of the investigation, the Sheriff's Office discovered an apartment near Patterson Road and Northern Way Monday that was associated with Dominguez-Lopez, Terlecky said.
Deputies arrived on scene at about 9 45 a.m. Monday, Terlecky said, and took Dominguez-Lopez into custody without incident after he exited the apartment and got into a car.
Dominguez-Lopez was transported to Garfield County following his arrest.
HORIZON DROVE SHOOTING VICTIM IDENTIFIED
The Mesa County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Days Inn on Horizon Drive as Buddy Cates, 31, of Grand Junction.
In a press release, the coroner's office said no further information is available, citing an active investigation.
The Sunday incident was one of two shootings that occurred in the 700 block of Horizon Drive that are being investigated by the Grand Junction Police Department.
According to a GJPD press release, late Saturday night officers responded to a report of a suspicious death at a hotel in the 700 block of Horizon Drive. and found a male deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the incident, according to GJPD.
A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday on the same block, after multiple parties called 9-1-1 to report gunshots and a man showed up at St. Mary's Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police.
Further information about the victim's injuries is not available, police said.
Both shootings are still being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to call 970-242-6707.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.