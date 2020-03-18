An officer-involved shooting Tuesday night has left one man dead.
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department were dispatched to a report of a felony menacing that occurred on Orchard Mesa around 7 p.m. last night.
An adult male subject had brandished a knife and a gun at a group of juveniles who were playing basketball at Orchard Mesa Middle School. The male was then reported to have gone inside a nearby residence in the 300 Block of 27 3/8 Road.
Multiple officers responded to the area, including several Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrived to assist. Officers were able to identify a possible suspect based on the information they obtained on scene. Attempts to reach the suspect by phone were unsuccessful.
Law enforcement also attempted loud hails, ordering the suspect out of the house. A shelter in place notification was sent out to 126 area locations.
The suspect eventually exited the residence and appeared to have a firearm. When the suspect failed to comply with orders from officers the man was shot by law enforcement on scene. No officers were injured. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, but the suspect was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
The Mesa County Coroner's Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, after appropriate notifications have been made.
As with all officer involved shootings in Mesa County, the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team comprised of representatives of the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office, Colorado State Parole and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, is responsible for the investigation of this incident.
Members of the Critical Incident Response Team will conduct interviews of witnesses and involved persons in this case over the coming days. Additional details will be released as appropriate, with sensitivity to the ongoing investigation. The Grand Junction Police Department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for releasing the names of their involved personnel. The officers will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol.
Anyone who witnessed this incident, as well as anyone who has security cameras that may have captured all or part of these events, is encouraged to contact the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at (970)248-7499.