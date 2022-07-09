The possible kidnapping victim from a Friday night incident has been located and is safe, according to Grand Junction Police.
Law enforcement is still seeking information to locate Justin Leech to be questioned in the investigation.
Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, July 8, Grand Junction Police responded to a home in the 1900 Block of N. 6th Street on a report of a domestic violence situation.
Witnesses at the scene said that Justin Leech, 33, was involved in an argument and fight with his wife, Ryah Leech, 29.
During the incident, it was reported that Justin Leech allegedly dragged Ryah from the residence, forced her into a black Chrysler 300, and left the area.
Shortly after midnight, officers located the vehicle in the area of 15th Street and Patterson Road. After officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, ultimately losing control of the car and crashing into a power pole near 15th Street and Elm Avenue.
According to witnesses, a male and female were seen fleeing from the vehicle on foot. A perimeter was set up and officers searched the area.
Neither Justin Leech or and Ryah Leech were located and their whereabouts are unknown.
Ryah Leech was located safe sometime around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Law enforcement now want to question Justin Ryah Leech in the suspected kidnapping and other domestic violence related offenses involving Ryah Leech.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement locate Justin Leech are asked to call 970-242-6707 reference case number 22-31604. People can also submit a tip via Crime Stoppers of Mesa County if you prefer to remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.