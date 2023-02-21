Late last week, Mesa County Valley School District 51 Demographer and Western Demographics President Shannon Bingham recommended to Superintendent Brian Hill the closure of three schools this fall: Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School.
Teachers and parents of students enrolled at those schools packed the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School on Tuesday evening, voicing their opposition to closing the schools to Hill and the District 51 Board of Education.
The meeting was so well-attended that R-5 High School's common room was used as an overflow room, also packed with attendees who watched and reacted to the meeting via the district's online livestream.
Bingham suggested the school closures amid consistently declining enrollment in the district over the past half-decade and projections that the decline will continue through 2030. In his letter to Hill, Bingham said the criteria for suggesting Lincoln Orchard Mesa, Orchard Avenue and East Middle School included low enrollment, future growth, adjacency to schools with room, building condition, pedestrian viability, additional transportation requirements, logic of post-change boundaries, and budgetary impacts on level of service.
Some teachers and parents have accused Bingham of mishandling or misrepresenting the district's 2022-2023 enrollment data. However, his data is similar to the Colorado Department of Education's, as Bingham reported that District 51's enrollment this fall dipped to 20,869 and the state reported an enrollment dip to 20,851.
Bingham's presentation to the Board of Education in January determined that the district will lose 2,361 students by 2030 for a total enrollment of 18,508 — an 11.3% decline. Closing and consolidating some smaller schools in the district was among the solutions Bingham proposed to mitigate the consequences of this decline.
LOOKING AT THE METRICS
Bingham provided another presentation Tuesday, delving into the metrics used to determine the three schools chosen. Using the established criteria, he assigned grades to 10 schools that were considered. Lincoln Orchard Mesa received a D+, Orchard Avenue received a C and East Middle School received a C+.
Bingham said in his presentation that Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary was identified as a closure candidate with Dos Rios and Mesa View designated to receive enrollment. Additionally, he identified either Orchard Avenue or Nisley Elementary as closure candidates with Tope, Fruitvale and the surviving elementary school receiving the closing schools' enrollment.
Should East Middle School close, Bingham said Bookcliff and West middle schools would receive East's enrollment.
"No decision has been made, and the final recommendation and the information on how Shannon arrived at that final recommendation hasn't been shared with the board, so that's why we're here tonight," Hill said before Bingham's presentation.
"No one wants to close schools. This isn't something any school district wants to do and this definitely isn't something I wanted to tackle in my first year in the position. We care about all students, staff and families in D51, and the issues caused by low enrollment in schools were out of the schools' and the district's hands."
Hill said it would be irresponsible for himself as the district's superintendent, as well as irresponsible of the school board, to not address declining enrollment impacts immediately.
"The schools on the recommended list did nothing wrong. Even as they continue to achieve high marks academically and continue to serve our community, they're not immune to declining enrollment, so we find ourselves in a situation that's bad and will only get worse if action isn't taken.... The closure of a school building is not something we take lightly. We have amazing schools throughout D51 and the campuses listed on Shannon's recommendation letter are no exception."
CONCERNS SURFACE
A number of people took advantage of the public comment time to solve concerns over the recommended school closures.
In addition to Tuesday evening's audience comments, Hill and the school board have received letters and emails from teachers and parents of students at the three schools pleading for reconsideration.
Abi Slingsby, the P.E. Teacher at Orchard Avenue, detailed the school's credentials, including having a "doctorate-level principal" in Teal Maxwell Richards, four National Board for Professional Teaching Standards-certified teachers, five District 51 White Iced Award winners (including Jennifer Laase earlier this month), and a 100% rate in staff being trained in restorative justice and kindergarten-third grade staff receiving CORE Phonics training.
"We have the support of an open-minded principal who allows us to freely think our way to solving problems and build upon our knowledge," Slingsby said.
"She pushes and supports us to improve our pedagogical practices for the service of our students. Our school culture is one based on respect — for yourself, others and our place. It is a mantra repeated and applied to every aspect of our school. We challenge our students to be functioning members of society not victims being dictated to by their circumstances. Our many working parents regularly attend school functions and events, happily interacting with school staff."
"We are not the school that should be closed," Slingsby continued. "We are a school that districts should duplicate and highlight."
Holly Prickett, a mother of three students who attend or have attended Orchard Avenue, sent an email to Hill and forwarded it to the school's teachers to show her solidarity with their predicament. The message accused Hill of "fast-tracking" the idea of closing schools, criticized him and the district for posting a job listing for an assistant superintendent position (which would receive a salary as high as $208,000) while considering school closures, and advocated for the school based on academic accomplishments.
"Did you consider academic growth, test scores, and quality of educators and staff in the schools you have targeted to close, or did you simply look at criteria the demographer deemed important and accept his recommendations as the easiest way forward to cut costs," Prickett asked.
"Looking at school performance, Orchard Avenue was named a D51 Performance School for 2021-2022, and much of this success can be directly attributed to the hard work and dedication of the teachers at this school; and although it has been a while, I feel it is still worth mentioning that Orchard Avenue was also a Blue Ribbon School in 2010, one of the highest distinctions a school can receive."
Alivia Nicodemus, a seventh-grade student at East Middle School, sent an email to The Daily Sentinel expressing her love for her school, where she's enrolled in its Challenge program for advanced studies such as high school algebra.
"I finally feel like I belong somewhere, and that's not even just in the Challenge program; I feel like I belong to the whole of East. This is very new to me, as in the past I was always a misfit, the odd one out. It always felt like I was unwelcomed in many situations as I was considered a nerd, or not smart enough to be with the smart kids," Nicodemus wrote.
"The doubts all vanished as soon as I got to the school. I was able to comfortably share and enjoy my interests with people, and even find new hobbies. If this doesn't show the impact that EMS and the Challenge Program has had on my life, I don't know what does."
Bingham said in his presentation that East Middle School's Challenge Program would be moved to Orchard Mesa Middle School or a middle school with similar available space.
