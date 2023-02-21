Late last week, Mesa County Valley School District 51 Demographer and Western Demographics President Shannon Bingham recommended to Superintendent Brian Hill the closure of three schools this fall: Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School, Orchard Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School.

Teachers and parents of students enrolled at those schools packed the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School on Tuesday evening, voicing their opposition to closing the schools to Hill and the District 51 Board of Education.