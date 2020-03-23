The fifth positive test result for COVID-19 has been reported by Mesa County Public Health.
More information to come.
HOSPITAL VISITATION RESTRICTIONS
Effective today, Mesa County Public Health has instructed area hospitals to implement additional visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution SCL Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Community Hospital, Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center, and VA Western Colorado Health Care System are taking this safety precaution.
One personal caregiver per patient per visit will be allowed for the following patients:
• Labor & Delivery
• Surgery and procedural
• Cancer Center and Oncology
• Emergency Department
• End of Life
• Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
• Intensive Care Unit
• Discharged patients to receive discharge instructions
• Dementia and other patients requiring one-on-one oversight
“We know the impacts of COVID-19 are being felt by every resident of Mesa County,” MCPH Executive Director, Jeff Kuhr said in a news release on its website. “We are working collaboratively with our healthcare partners to ensure the local hospital infrastructure remains strong; protecting healthcare workers and ensuring these facilities have the capacity to help our community through this unprecedented time.”
Area hospitals encourage those who want to check on a current patient to reach out to the patient electronically via cellphone, email, or social media.