High School Football
Tickets for two games available
General admission tickets are available for Palisade High School’s football game against Battle Mountain on Thursday night and Central’s game against Ponderosa on Saturday morning.
School District 51 officials expect Friday night’s game between Fruita Monument and Montrose to be at capacity, but will announce later this week if tickets become available.
To buy tickets for Palisade’s game, go to https://district51.ticketspice.com/palisade-vs-battle-mountain-oct-15 and use the access code phs15bm; for Central tickets go to https://district51.ticketspice.com/central-vs-ponderosa-oct-17 and use the code chs17phs.
Fans can purchase two tickets; face masks must be worn inside the stadium and social distancing observed.
High School Softball
Arrieta SWL player of the year
Central senior second baseman Myah Arrieta was voted the Southwestern League player of the year. Arrieta hit .603 with four home runs, 36 RBI and 14 doubles, leading the Warriors to the Class 5A state final four.
Also on the first team for Central is first baseman Kayla Coleman, pitchers Jenna Fraser and Kennedy Vis, outfielder Sidona Johnston and shortstop Mya Murdock.
Central’s Scott Else was voted coach of the year.
Representing Fruita Monument on the first team is first baseman Brooke Bingham, catcher/outfielder Savannah Hoisington and outfielder Jacquelyn Temple.
Catcher Emilie Angel and third baseman Abby Senko made the first team from Grand Junction, with pitcher/catcher/shortstop Cora Blowers on the first team from Montrose.