Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was held in contempt of court today for being dishonest to a Mesa County judge about recording in his courtroom.
But rather than put Peters in jail, which could have been up to 6 months, the judge assigned to the case fined her $1,500.
The case stemmed from a Feb. 7, 2022, court hearing for her former chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, who at the time was facing burglary and cybercrime charges. At that hearing, Knisley had asked Peters to record the proceedings, she said during testimony at Peters' contempt-of-court hearing today.
District Judge Paul Dinkelman, chief judge of the 5th Judicial District, had been assigned the case after Mesa County district judges recused themselves. They did that after Peters' attorney tried to force District Judge Matthew Barrett to be deposed in the case. He was the judge Peters lied to.
Barrett appealed that attempt to depose him, and the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that he didn't have to.
During the hearing, Dinkelman heard from three witnesses, including Knisley and her sister, Patty Weaver, who also was in the courtroom that February day and saw Peters recording it.
Both said that after Barrett asked Peters if she was recording, when she denied doing so, later admitted to lying, saying "Even Abraham lied to save Sarah," a biblical reference to the Profit Abraham.
