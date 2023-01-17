Westbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed for several hours, Tuesday, after a multi-vehicle accident at about milemarker 123 in the canyon that led to about 3,000 gallons of gasoline being spilled from a tanker involved in the crash.
The closure is in place at the Dotsero exit east of the canyon and westbound motorists from Denver should exit at Silverthorne to use a northern alternate route bypassing the canyon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said four commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, and crews were working to remove the vehicles. The gasoline spill has been stopped and a hazardous materials crew is overseeing cleanup, but clearing the crash requires draining a remaining 7,000 gallons of gas into another tanker, which was expected to take at least four hours.
The northern detour route from Denver involves traveling on Colorado Highway 9 to Kremmling, west on U.S. Highway 40 to Craig and south on Colorado Highway 13 to Rifle. It will add at least two and a half hours of travel time, CDOT says. The agency is advising motorists to be prepared for icy and snowpacked areas along this route and to drive for the conditions. It is recommending checking COtrip.org and weather forecasts before traveling on the route and notes that it is a more remote route with limited cell service and other services.
Updates on the I-70 closure also will be posted at COtrip.org.
