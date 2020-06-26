William Perry Pendley, who for nearly a year has been serving as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management and has been overseeing the move of its national headquarters to Grand Junction, has been nominated by President Trump to serve as the agency’s director.
The White House announced the nomination today, and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt praised Pendley’s nomination in a news release.
“He’s doing a great job, including acquiring more than 25,000 acres of public land for expanded recreational access," Bernhardt said.
Trump previously had never nominated anyone to be BLM, leaving it to be run by a succession of acting directors, most recently Pendley. Pendley’s official position is BLM deputy director of policy and programs.
“In this role, he has worked to increase recreational opportunities on and access to our Nation’s public lands, heighten concern for the impact of wild horses and burros on public lands, and increase awareness of the Bureau’s multiple-use mission,” the White House said in its announcement.
Pendley has been a controversial choice to run the agency, however, even in an acting capacity, and likely will face opposition from some Democratic senators during the confirmation process. Pendley has been criticized for past positions he has espoused while president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation on issues such as selling off of public lands, and for his work as acting director helping carry out administration priorities including an “energy-dominance” approach to managing public lands.
Some critics also disagree with the relocation of most BLM positions from Washington to its new Grand Junction headquarters and other locations. The administration and many Colorado supporters such as U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner say the move puts BLM leadership closer to the land it administers and people its decisions affect.
“Any member of Congress who says they support the outdoors and public lands cannot in good conscience vote to approve this nomination,” Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Denver-based Center for Western Priorities conservation group, said in a news release.
The nomination comes after Pendley recently told the Daily Sentinel the BLM is working to wrap up its headquarters relocation to Grand Junction. It opened its new headquarters office Jan. 2 but has been working since then to get it staffed up as employees move or hiring occurs to fill long-vacant positions or ones opened up by people who declined to relocate. Relocating employees were given a July 5 deadline for moving to Grand Junction.