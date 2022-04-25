Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at the Days Inn on Horizon Drive over the weekend left one person dead.
KC Hatley, 21, of Grand Junction and Cory Davis, 36, were arrested Sunday by the Grand Junction Police Department and charged with second degree murder. Davis was also charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Each is being held on a $1 million bond at the Mesa County Detention Center.
Hatley is due in court May 3 and Davis is due in court Tuesday. According to police, the arrest warrants for the pair have been sealed.
According to a GJPD press release, late Saturday night officers responded to a report of a suspicious death at a hotel in the 700 block of Horizon Drive. and found a male deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
The Mesa County Coroner's Office identified the victim Monday as Buddy Cates, 31, of Grand Junction.
The Sunday incident was one of two shootings that occurred in the 700 block of Horizon Drive that are being investigated by the Grand Junction Police Department, although GJPD spokesperson Heidi Davidson said Monday there is no information that indicates the events are related.
A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday on the same block, after multiple parties called 9-1-1 to report gunshots and a man showed up at St. Mary's Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police.
Davidson said the victim is expected to survive his injuries.
