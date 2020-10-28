It was announced today that two first responders with the Grand Junction Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two first responders quickly identified their symptoms and are self-quarantining, and not on duty.
All GJFD personnel are continuing daily symptom monitoring and tracking prior to reporting for duty, a news release said.
As with all CXOVID-19 cases, all contact tracing and possible exposure notifications related to this case will be handled by Mesa County Public Health.
The City of Grand Junction, Grand Junction Fire Department, and Mesa County Public Health take this diagnosis seriously and are dedicated to the safety of our employees and the public throughout this process, the news release said.
According to statistics from MCPH, 33 additional cases were reported on Tuesday bringing the county total to 1,421. There are now 12 people hospitalized and 866 people have recovered from COVID-19.