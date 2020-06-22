Two West Slope residents have been appointed to a new, full-time, paid Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which replaces the current volunteer board next month.
Gunnison County Commissioner John Messner has been appointed to a four-year term on the new commission after being named to the volunteer commission last year. Also named to the commission by Gov. Jared Polis is the agency’s current director, Jeff Robbins, who will serve as its chair.
Julie Murphy, a former COGCC director and now its chief of staff and senior policy advisor, will again serve as the agency’s director, according to an announcement by Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources. Murphy also has worked as assistant director of energy and minerals at the department and as an assistant attorney general representing the COGCC and the Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety.
The transition in the commission from a volunteer to professional one was one requirement of Senate Bill 181, a 2019 bill rewriting how oil and gas development is regulated in Colorado. As chair, Robbins will be paid $161,700, the same as in his current position. The others members will be paid $150,000, and commission members by law will be prohibited from holding other jobs.
Under Messner’s new appointment, he will serve as a member with substantial expertise in planning or land use. His appointment lasts for four years.
Robbins is a Durango resident who worked as an attorney there, including on oil and gas issues, before being named COGCC director last year. He has been appointed to a four-year term.
Other commission appointees include:
* For a two-year term, Priya K. Nanjappa of Lakewood, to serve as a member with formal training or substantial experience in environmental protection, wildlife protection, or reclamation. She has worked as director of operations at Conservation Science Partners, Inc., and program manager for the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
• For a four-year term, Karin L. McGowan of Lakewood, to serve as a member with formal training or substantial experience in public health. She is currently deputy executive director of the state Department of Public Health and Environment, where she has worked since 2009.
• For a two-year term, Bill Gonzalez of Denver to serve as a member with substantial experience in the oil and gas industry. He has a law degree and has worked as land manager with Occidental.
Polis said in a news release, “These new appointees will build upon the progress the volunteer commission has made thus far, and the professionalization of these roles is an important step for streamlining the process and increasing regulatory efficiency in Colorado.”
The transition in the commission comes after the volunteer board completed three of nine COGCC rulemaking processes required by SB 181, and as the commission enters the heart of the rulemaking process, tackling issues such as the cumulative impacts of oil and gas development and the change in the commission’s mission to prioritizing protection of public health, welfare, safety and the environment and wildlife. Robbins told reporters in a conference call that the transition to a full-time commission will “increase the bandwidth and capacity” of the commission substantially as it will be able to meet much more regularly, multiple times per week.
Robbins said he was honored that Polis asked him to serve as chair, and the shift will let him move away from day-to-day, administrative duties in COGCC and focus on visions and goals.
Murphy said of her new appointment, “It’s just a pleasure and an honor to be able to carry forward so much of the good work that we’ve done with such a strong team.”
“West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association and our members look forward to meeting with and building a strong working relationship with these Commissioners," Chelsie Miera, West Slope COGA executive director, said in an email. "Professionalizing the commission is an important step as we move forward after SB-181. We are hopeful we can educate this commission on our industry and the basin here on the Western Slope.
"It’s a great sign that two of the commissioners are located on this side of the mountains. There is a lot of work ahead of our industry this year with significant Rulemakings on the books. Transparent and strong communication will be of utmost importance.”