The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide near Paonia.
In a news release form the DCSO, sent Monday afternoon, the Delta County Emergency Communication Center received a call on Friday at approximately 11:41 a.m. that a male subject appeared to be deceased at an address on Black Bridge Road east of Paonia.
Delta County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to the scene and found a male and female both deceased inside a residence on Black Bridge Road.
Delta County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65. Both were reported to be the residents of the home on Black Bridge Road where they were killed.
Due to the nature of the investigation, DCSO requested that agents and forensic specialists from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation assist in the investigation.
Investigators determined both individuals sustained multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Investigators believe the homicides to be an isolated, deliberate and targeted act and do not believe the general public is in any danger, the news release said.
Anyone with information on this crime are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Becker at 970-874-2005, or share information via Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.
The Sheriff’s Office said that there would be no further information at this time.
