This story was updated at 1:40 to reflect updated vote counts from Pubelo County
Lauren Boebert now leads by 794 votes in her race against Adam Frisch for the 3rd Congressional District.
Counties that have updated votes today include Otero County, Mesa County and Pueblo County.
More votes are yet to be counted As it stands now, Boebert leads with 159,029 to Frisch's 158,235.
