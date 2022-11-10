This story was updated at 11:25 to reflect updated vote counts from Mesa County
Lauren Boebert has taken a 433-vote lead in her race against Adam Frisch for the 3rd Congressional District.
The update came after Otero County released additional vote counts around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. About an hour later Mesa County released new votes, upping Boebert's total.
More votes are yet to be counted, most notably in Pueblo County. As it stands now, Boebert leads with 157,805 to Frisch's 157,372.
